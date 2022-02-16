Drunk, naked brawl breaks out between two sisters at Disney World

A couple of sisters have been arrested after the two engaged in a drunken, naked brawl with each other in the happiest place on Earth.

According to Disney blog WDWNT , the incident "reads like the plot of an episode of ‘The Jersey Shore."

The sisters' evening started with dinner at a steak house in Disney Springs followed by some drinks at an Irish pub. When the two sisters, 29 and 31, decided it was time to head back to the hotel, they called an Uber for a ride.

Unfortunately, the Uber driver refused to give them a ride saying they were too drunk, so a security guard at the bar called them a taxi. And that's when the two sisters from New Jersey started arguing.

The older sister called the younger sister a “bad mom” and slapped her, according to the NY Post , and the younger sister allegedly threatened to punch her.

Police from the Orlando County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene around 12:40 a.m. to find the younger sister screaming and crying near Cirque du Soleil, wearing only her underwear and sandals.

When officers tried to calm the situation, one female slapped the other in the face, and then both sisters began punching, slapping, and pulling each other’s hair.

Even after they were separated, both sisters ran at each other, slipped in [the younger sister’s] vomit, then fell into the bushes while they still fought. According to the security guard, the younger sister “ran a few feet away and took off her dress, exposing her breasts. Shortly after, they began to punch each other again.”

Eventually, the pair were separated and arrested.

Both were arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, battery, and disorderly intoxication, though the state’s attorney’s office declined to pursue criminal charges. Each of the sisters, who didn’t sustain any injuries, also requested the other not be prosecuted.

