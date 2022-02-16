Meteorologist: St. Louis into an early start for thunderstorm season

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - KMOX AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore, "We have a saying in the weather office...the weather doesn't often repeat but it often rhymes."

So, this reminds us all of what we went through a couple weeks ago. We started in the spring, then flipped to winter.

"There's more surges of spring-like warmth ahead. This is also a reason I think we're into an early start to thunderstorm season. Thus, it's in the forecast already for this situation," DeVore says.

"Severe weather is not far from us I don't think here in the next couple weeks."

DeVore says we'll start with wind and rain. Temperatures in the mid 60s Wednesday, then drop as the rain comes in (heavy at times).

"The heavy rain is not going to allow for good treatment of the roads," DeVore tells us (same situation we saw in the last storm). "By the end of the day Thursday we'll switch to snow and ice and see 1-3 inches of accumulation and drop into the teens. Friday chilly and in the mid 40s. Same for Saturday. Then Sunday we're back up the rollercoaster to 63.

