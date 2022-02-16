ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Chael Sonnen spots opportunity for Israel Adesanya

By Hugh Farrell
punditarena.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChael Sonnen knows how Israel Adesanya can deal with his Khamzat Chimaev problem. Khamzat Chimaev calling out Israel Adesanya may not have come as a surprise to anyone but Chael Sonnen doesn’t think that Adesanya can take the matter lightly. Chimaev seems to have called out most of...

punditarena.com

bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor fighting the winner of Gaethje vs. Oliveira: “It’s not as far out of an idea as perhaps it appeared”

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor fighting the winner of Justin Gaethje vs Charles Oliveira. While the next UFC lightweight title fight will be Charles Oliveira defending the strap against Justin Gaethje, many have already turned their attention to who the winner will face after their triumph. Islam Makhachev is hoping to secure a shot at the belt if he can beat Bobby Green next weekend but beyond that, the looming presence of Conor McGregor can’t be overlooked.
UFC
mmanews.com

Israel Adesanya: Khamzat Chimaev Is Not Relevant

Israel Adesanya has issued a response/non-response to the ever-querulous Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 271, Israel Adesanya turned in another successful middleweight title defense when he defeated Robert Whittaker for the second time. His performance was met with mixed reviews, but there was nothing complimentary at all coming from rising star Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
411mania.com

Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Smackdown tag team title match never took place at WWE Elimination Chamber, as The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders before the bell rang. It was ruled that the Raiders couldn’t compete, so the match was called off. According to Fightful Select, the segment happened as it was planned to and the match was not cut for time. It was always the plan for the Usos to attack and cause the match to get called off.
WWE

