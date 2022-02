There was a time in networking when the mindset was all about cutting procurement costs for your networking hardware. And while I have heard from many customers how our hardware is notorious for its durability, this notion of ‘sweating assets’ really isn’t a sustainable strategy. That is especially the case when you consider all the new demands being placed on the network in today’s cloud-first, software-defined, application-centric environment. In fact, if you are not taking advantage of all the latest AI and machine learning capabilities, there is a good chance that the network will become a bottleneck when you try supporting the requirements of new business-enabling innovations.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO