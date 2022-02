Photo credit: Todd Norwood/Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. While we may not yet have reached the days of “last chance for upstate under $1 million,” charming and chic getaways in the Catskills and Hudson Valley region are as hot as it gets. Some homes in the region have more than location going for them, and this adorable 1870s Gothic farmhouse is definitely one of those. With a thoroughly modern renovation by an artist resident and plenty of historic charm, the Wappingers Falls farmhouse, asking $850,000, comes with two acres, a basement/ground floor apartment with a separate entrance, and a rustic red barn.

