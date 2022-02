Despite Valve making bold claims about the Steam Deck's performance capabilities and introducing a new feature that makes the Steam Deck the ultimate PC gaming device, the platform is getting off to a rocky start. After fans received the terrible news of a delay, things seemed to be going smoothly for a while, but recent reviews of the Steam Deck indicate a new problem with the portable console: its battery life. An underperforming battery — plus one game's lack of plans to update for the Steam Deck — could be ruining the system's plans to dominate the market.

