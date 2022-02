Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films. Venice Arts is a neighborhood arts center that serves low income youth and seeks to provide them with an education in the arts and opportunities to learn from professionals in the industry and a place for local photographers and filmmakers to exhibit their work. This is their mission statement from their website, “To ignite, expand, and transform the lives of Los Angeles’ low-income youth through photography and film education, and use our participatory storytelling practices to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities around the world.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO