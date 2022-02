Nebraska State Troopers have arrested the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation after a standoff in St. Paul Thursday evening. The incident began when NSP investigators were informed that the Grand Island Police Department was seeking to arrest Donald Anthony, 34, of Grand Island, as part of an ongoing homicide investigation. As part of that investigation, GIPD obtained a search warrant for a residence at 1019 7th Street in St. Paul, where the subject was believed to be.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO