Police: Teen stole mother's car before crash kills Gary man

A man was arrested in Kentucky earlier this week after authorities found roughly 100 pairs of stolen women’s undergarments in his home, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday. John Hawkins III has been charged with seven counts of burglary after “a lengthy investigation,” according to the police. Hawkins is suspected of “burglarizing multiple homes and removing only women’s underwear,” the department said in a Facebook post. He was arrested after new information came to light regarding a string of thefts across the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park, a residential village with many elderly tenants. A search warrant for Hawkins’ home turned up “approximately 100 pairs of women's underwear and bras,” the police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO