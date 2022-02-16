ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Police: Teen stole mother's car before crash kills Gary man

By The Times
The News-Gazette
 2 days ago

GARY, Ind., (AP) — A 15-year-old boy hit his mother with a brick and stole her SUV minutes before he crashed it into another vehicle at high speed, killing a 40-year-old Gary man, police said. Derrick Jones, who died at...

www.news-gazette.com

WHAS11

Two killed in Indiana car crash, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a call about a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning on US 50 near County Road 575. An ISP spokesperson said The ISP-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team found a car driven by 19-year-old Halle Elliott was driving eastbound between Seymour and North Vernon, Indiana.
NORTH VERNON, IN
The Independent

George Floyd: Officer snaps when asked why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao snapped during testimony on Wednesday when the prosecutor questioned why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin during the murder of George Floyd.Assistant US Attorney LeeAnn Bell pressed Mr Thao under cross-examination about why he didn’t tell Chauvin to get off Mr Floyd as he knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, while the Black man begged for air saying “I can’t breathe”.“I think I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out,” Mr Thao fired back.Mr Thao, a veteran officer of eight years, was the first of the...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC Miami

Teen Sentenced to Decade Behind Bars After Accidentally Shooting 15-Year-Old

A South Florida teen was sentenced Tuesday to more than a decade in prison for accidentally shooting and killing one of his friends nearly two years ago. Thalys Oliveira, 19, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the death of 15-year-old Arya Gray back in May 2020. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
The Independent

Video shows 13-year-old being punched by police, who say teen hit officer in face

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating how a car theft investigation led to an officer punching a teenager multiple times in an incident that was filmed by a body camera. The altercation occurred around 4.30pm on Monday outside an apartment building in a western part of the city. Police were investigating reports of a stolen car and saw several people inside the suspected vehicle. “This was a call of an occupied stolen vehicle with several people inside of it, including the minor female in the video. At least two people, including that minor female, were arrested for charges including...
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested After 100 Pairs of Pilfered Ladies’ Underwear Found in His Home

A man was arrested in Kentucky earlier this week after authorities found roughly 100 pairs of stolen women’s undergarments in his home, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday. John Hawkins III has been charged with seven counts of burglary after “a lengthy investigation,” according to the police. Hawkins is suspected of “burglarizing multiple homes and removing only women’s underwear,” the department said in a Facebook post. He was arrested after new information came to light regarding a string of thefts across the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park, a residential village with many elderly tenants. A search warrant for Hawkins’ home turned up “approximately 100 pairs of women's underwear and bras,” the police said. He was taken into custody without incident.
The Independent

Teen jailed for 100 years for killing his baby siblings and claiming to free them from ‘hell’

An Indiana teen who killed his younger siblings in order to "free them from Satan and hell" has been sentenced to 100 years in prison. Nickalas Kedrowitz,17, was 13-years-old when he carried out the killings, which left his 23-month-old half sister and 11-month-old stepbrother dead. The Indianapolis Star first reported the story. Kedrowitz was sentenced to two 50-year prison terms earlier this week.He killed the children May and July of 2017. The children were both found unresponsive by police in the family's home. Both children had been left in the teen's care at the time of their deaths....
The Independent

Mother ‘kidnapped’ from home in front of children and shot dead in SUV, police say

Police in Indiana have released footage of an alleged suspect in the death of a mother who was shot after a kidnapping. The woman was found fatally wounded from a shooting at an address near Faifax Avenue on Saturday evening, and not far from her own home in Fort Wayne. Police found her body with apparent gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene of a property four blocks away.As WANE News reported on Sunday, the Fort Wayne police department believes the mother of two was “kidnapped from her home and murdered in her vehicle”.A suspect who...
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
TheDailyBeast

Father of Missing 4-Year-Old Admitted to Leaving Kids Home Alone, Authorities Say

Cory Bigsby, father to missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, admitted to local Virginia authorities that he’s repeatedly left his young children home alone because taking them out with him poses too much of a burden, according to court records. Codi was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 31. According to a criminal complaint, Bigsby left his children home alone as recently as Jan. 25, when he was out of the apartment for a span of two hours. Bigsby, who was previously named a person of interest in the case, has been charged with seven counts of child neglect, though police continue to contend that the timeline provided by Bigsby for his son’s disappearance doesn’t match the evidence they’ve collected. In addition to Codi, Bigsby is also father to a 5-year-old and a set of 2-year-old twins.
