As Season 4 kicks off, Miriam "Midge" Maisel's once soaring stand-up career has taken a hit, and so has her bank account. But that doesn't seem to have affected her wardrobe budget or wicked sense of humor. Several story lines and characters from the past seem to have vanished into thin air. But that's not why you tune in. The cast, led by Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, is so adept at spitting out the rapid-fire zingers, they should be getting Olympic medals. One downer: Unlike past seasons, the new episodes are being released on a weekly basis. Debuts Friday, Amazon Prime.

