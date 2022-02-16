ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crofton, NE

Officials say 2 Iowa residents killed in Nebraska crash

CROFTON, Neb. (AP) — Two Iowa residents have been killed in a crash near Crofton in northeastern Nebraska, sheriff’s investigators said.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around noon Tuesday at a rural intersection about 4 miles (6.44 kilometers) east of Crofton, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Investigators said a 90-year-old Orleans, Nebraska, man was southbound and approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12 when he was hit by an eastbound car.

The driver of the car, William Koontz, 74, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A passenger in his car, Anita Koontz, 71, of Sioux City, was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where she was pronounced dead. Investigators said the pair were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
