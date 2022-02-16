ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

Man pleads guilty in vandalism at historically Black church

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — One of three people charged as adults after a historically Black church in central Missouri was vandalized has pleaded guilty.

Dylan J. Smith, 18, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty Monday in Fulton to three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of institutional vandalism in the January 2021 vandalism of Oakley Chapel A.M.E. Church in Tebbetts, KMIZ-TV reported.

Smith was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution.

The vandals caused extensive damage to the 143-year-old church and the church annex but authorities have not released a specific dollar amount.

Five people were arrested and three were charged as adults in Callaway County. They were also accused of damaging two homes in the area over two nights, the Callaway County prosecutor said in a news release.

The two other suspects charged as adults have court hearings scheduled in upcoming weeks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man sentenced in stabbing death in southeast Missouri

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Dexter man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the stabbing death of another man. Joshua Koonce was sentenced Thursday in Stoddard County after he pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder and armed criminal action, The Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff reported.
DEXTER, MO
The Associated Press

Grand jury: Police justified in shooting Salem man

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has ruled three officers were justified in the fatal shooting of a man after officers attempted to stop his car in Salem, Oregon. Marion County District Attorney officials said Richard Allan Meyers was struck by five bullets police fired. Dashcam video of the shooting provided to the Statesman Journal shows multiple officers firing more than a dozen times at Meyers, who was in his vehicle.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, MO
Callaway County, MO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Tebbetts, MO
Fulton, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Black, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Callaway County, MO
The Associated Press

Maryland woman pleads guilty in submarine spy case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland woman pleaded guilty Friday to her role in a plot with her husband to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country. Diana Toebbe entered the plea in federal court in Martinsburg to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Prosecutors said they would seek a prison term of up to three years at sentencing.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Louisville chief to fire detective who threatened officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s police chief has informed a detective he will be fired for allegedly threatening to kill other officers. A pre-termination letter from Chief Erika Shields said Detective Christopher Palombi “made statements that you were going to bring guns to the homicide unit and kill people,” WDRB-TV reported.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Black Church#Ap#Kmiz Tv
The Associated Press

Sheriff’s office: Armed person who confronted deputies shot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot an armed person who confronted deputies responding to a noise complaint early Friday, officials said. As Moore County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noise complaint outside of Southern Pines around 1:30 a.m., they were confronted by an armed person and a deputy fired, striking and injuring the person, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Associated Press

Police: 2 killed in crash that split SUV in half

BEAR, Del. (AP) — A 31-year-old Newark woman and a 7-year-old boy were killed in a crash that split an SUV in two, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 40 and Holly Avenue in the Bear area, police said in a news release.
BEAR, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

German police: Antisemitism one reason man killed own family

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany believe antisemitism was one of the factors that led a man near Berlin to kill four members of his family and then himself last year. The bodies of the man and his wife, both aged 40, and their children aged 10, 8 and 4 were discovered with gunshot wounds at their home in Brandenburg state on Dec. 7, 2021. Prosecutors said at the time that a note also found at the house in the town of Koenigs Wusterhausen indicated the man was afraid a forged coronavirus vaccination certificate would result in their children being taken away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania man accused of torturing employee in Iraq

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of torturing an employee in Iraq after the worker raised concerns about a project to produce weapons parts in that country, federal prosecutors said. Under a superseding indictment returned Tuesday, federal authorities accused Ross Roggio, 53, of Stroudsburg, with suffocating...
STROUDSBURG, PA
The Associated Press

13 arrested on drug charges in NH, Mass, Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Thirteen people have been arrested on drug charges in New Hampshire and Massachusetts as the result of a multi-month drug trafficking investigation among multiple agencies, authorities said Friday. The people arrested age in range from 27 to 56. Most were arrested on a charge of...
CONCORD, NH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

761K+
Followers
391K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy