Man pleads guilty in vandalism at historically Black church

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — One of three people charged as adults after a historically Black church in central Missouri was vandalized has pleaded guilty.

Dylan J. Smith, 18, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty Monday in Fulton to three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of institutional vandalism in the January 2021 vandalism of Oakley Chapel A.M.E. Church in Tebbetts, KMIZ-TV reported.

Smith was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution.

The vandals caused extensive damage to the 143-year-old church and the church annex but authorities have not released a specific dollar amount.

Five people were arrested and three were charged as adults in Callaway County. They were also accused of damaging two homes in the area over two nights, the Callaway County prosecutor said in a news release.

The two other suspects charged as adults have court hearings scheduled in upcoming weeks.