Protecting civilians from threats of physical violence is at the heart of the UN peacekeeping mission's work in Mali. In total, six peacekeeping missions are currently authorised, under the Protection of Civilians mandate, to use the necessary means to prevent or respond to threats of violence against civilians, within capabilities and areas of operations, and without prejudice to the responsibility of the host government. Through their everyday work on the ground, peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) protect civilians using a holistic approach; these women and men are civilian, police and military UN personnel who work hand-in-hand with local authorities, civil society organizations and populations to achieve their common objectives.

AFRICA ・ 3 DAYS AGO