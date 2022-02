Kansas basketball extended its win streak to three games, defeating West Virginia 71-58 on the road Saturday night. The victory gave Bill Self his 750th win all-time as a head coach and moved KU to 22-4 with five games left on the regular-season schedule. The Jayhawks led for 35:58 of the 40 minutes. West Virginia was able to cut the lead to one point with 12:40 left in the second half, but KU closed out the game on a 27-15 run from that point. KU held West Virginia to 26.3 percent shooting from 2-point range, the Mountaineers' second-worst mark of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO