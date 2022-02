For Chris Cuomo, his reputation is worth more than his $20-million contract. FOX Business has learned, from people close to the recently fired CNN anchor, that he plans to fight his dismissal by filing an arbitration case against his former employer. The timing is said to be "soon," according to those sources, and it will broadly argue that his dismissal was unfair. The claim is expected to state the network knew he was advising his brother Andrew, the former besieged governor of New York, over how to handle sexual harassment allegations brought against him.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO