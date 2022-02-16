ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bored of playing air guitar? Learn to play the real thing with Marshall's new educational music platform

By Elizabeth Scarlett
loudersound.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall Amplification have teamed up with the Music Learning Collective and RSL Awards to launch a new, educational platform which offers industry recognised music lessons to budding musicians. Whether you're looking to improve your skills or learn a new instrument from the ground up, MLC is open to all...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

Related
rekkerd.org

Plugin Alliance launches Friedman Buxom Betty guitar amp at intro offer

Plugin Alliance has announced the release of a new guitar amp effect plugin that is set to deliver shimmering American vintage tones and the roar of British stacks. Modeled on Friedman Amplification’s tube-driven hand-wired recording legend, Friedman Buxom Betty is suited to anyone looking for a versatile guitar plugin that creates a warm rich analog sound.
COMPUTERS
MusicRadar.com

Gibson launches the BB King Lucille Legacy, giving the ultimate blues guitar a regal makeover

Transparent Ebony might be a new look for Lucille but with the MOP headstock inlay and that engraved truss rod cover, there’s no mistaking whose guitar this is. Gibson has given the most iconic blues guitar in history a new look, with the BB King Lucille Legacy entering the Custom ES Collection in classy Transparent Ebony finish that shows off a highly figured maple veneer.
CARS
NPR

Jacob Collier: A playful approach to creating music

It's the TED Radio hour from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And today, Part 2 of our series Work, Play, Rest. We're examining the fundamental ways that we spend our time and how they're changing, including what it means to play. And we're going to start with some music. (SOUNDBITE OF...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Educational Music#Music Lessons#Music Industry#Contemporary Music#Rsl Awards#Mlc#Founder
Guitar World Magazine

Learn 60 years of legato guitar in 5 generation-spanning lessons

Legato is a ‘must have’ technique when developing your skills as a guitarist. It’s a way to play smooth, fluid lines, as opposed to the more regimented and percussive sound of alternate picking. Legato is performed with hammer-ons, pull-offs and slides played with the fretting hand. It...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Hear Jimi Hendrix Jam with Eric Burdon and War in His Final Public Performance

On September 16, 1970, Eric Burdon and the band War were in the midst of a residency at the legendary London jazz club, Ronnie Scott’s. On that particular night, there was a special guest in the club, who – impressed with the band – had a strong urge to get up and jam with them, an urge he soon acted upon. That guest? One James Marshall Hendrix.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
MUSIC
Vulture

Betty Davis, Revolutionary Funk Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 77

Betty Davis, who made confident, slinky funk music during a short career in the 1970s, died on February 9. Her longtime friend Connie Portis confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing that Davis had cancer. A press statement later confirmed the news. She was 77. “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer, pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, arranger, model, and fashion icon,” Portis wrote. “Most of all Betty was a friend, Aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania, and of the worldwide community of friends and fans.” Davis began recording music in New York City in the 1960s, cutting songs for DCP International and Columbia Records as Betty Mabry. She married the jazz trumpeter Miles Davis in 1968, and helped expand his tastes to funk and rock music. They divorced in 1969.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ihshan offers a haunting take on Lustmord's Dark Awakenings

Norwegian prog metaller Ihsahn has released a video for his new single, a cover of Lustmord's Dark Awakening, which you can watch in full below. It's taken from The Others - Lustmord Deconstructed, an album that features the likes of Ihsahn, Enslaved, Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, Ulver, MONO, Jo Quail, Zola Jesus and more reworking material from dark ambient pioneer Lustmord's 2008 album, [O T H E R], which will be released through Pelagic Records on April 1.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Classic Rock Songs Inspired by Blues Artists

We’ve all heard of the British Invasion, right? That period in the 1960s when America was flooded with excellent rock bands like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Cream, the Kinks, and others. And how that movement lasted well into the ’70s with other bands like Led Zeppelin. That...
ROCK MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Gibson Launches the Jerry Cantrell Fire Devil and Atone Acoustic Guitars

Gibson partners with Alice in Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell on the "Fire Devil" and "Atone" acoustic guitars. The “Fire Devil” Songwriter will be limited to 100 special edition units and handmade by the expert luthiers and craftspeople of the Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana. Both acoustic guitars feature a Jerry Cantrell signature on the truss rod and a Double J waterslide decal on the band of the headstock. Presenting a “12” inlay on the 12th fret and gold hardware with gold Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, as well as an L.R. Baggs VTC pickup and preamp, the Gibson Jerry Cantrell “Atone,” and “Fire Devil” acoustic guitars are ready to plug in wherever you are.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

"A good idea is a good idea no matter when you do it": Eddie Van Halen reveals how Van Halen brought cutting room floor jams roaring back to life for A Different Kind of Truth

In this wide-ranging 2012 interview, EVH discusses the evolution of his onstage solo, working in the studio with Wolfgang, and the Different Kind of Truth song that "flipped" him out. The following piece is taken from the August 2012 issue of Guitar World. On the first leg of Van Halen’s...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Gong at 50: how they made The Universe Also Collapses

The next transmission from Planet Gong is about to arrive. As the radio signal traverses the Oily Way, two of the planet’s emissaries lead an advance party to the more prosaic environs of a London pub to prepare minds and spirits for its arrival. The Universe Also Collapses will...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

This is what the average guitar rig looks like in 2022

The average guitarist owns $2,142 worth of guitars, amps and pedals according to findings released by online retailer Reverb, which also revealed the most popular items of gear. If you’ve ever wondered what the average guitar rig looks like circa 2022, you’re in luck, as online gear emporium Reverb has...
GUITAR
Stereogum

Hear Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, & Chris Chaney’s NHC Cover Level 42 & Pink Floyd On New EP

NHC is the new rock supergroup matching Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with Hawkins on lead vocals. They announced their existence with two songs in September and returned with two more songs in November. Today they’ve got four more tracks for us, delivered in the form of a debut EP.
ROCK MUSIC
Salina Post

Jazz quartet, vocalist to perform free concert

A quartet of local jazz players – three of whom are KWU faculty – will join with a special guest vocalist to entertain all comers Monday in KWU’s Sams Chapel. The event gets underway at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public at no charge. Known...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

The Family Legacy Lives On: Iconic 70’s Group Sister Sledge’s Family Members Forms New Group With Second Generation Musicians

More than 50 years later, Sister Sledge, the matriarchs behind the timeless anthem, We Are Family, has inspired the second generation to tap into their own artistry. As a song sung by sisters Debbie, Joni, Kim, and Kathy Sledge, with lyrics such as “We are family/Get up everybody and sing,” the 1979 hit represented the value of community, love, and familial connections. Its timeless message remains relevant today. As the Sister Sledge legacy evolves, the next generation leverages the power of their own voices and passions.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy