Girls basketball: Banks 43, Seaside 18

In their last meeting as members of the same league, Banks turned an 8-6 deficit into a 28-10 halftime lead, and the Braves cruised to a 43-18 win over the Gulls in a Cowapa League girls basketball game Tuesday night.

The Braves — who will drop to the 3A level next school year — found themselves trailing by two points early in the second quarter, following a score by Seaside’s Lilli Taylor.

From there, Banks junior Madyson Bigsby drained a 3-pointer to spark a 22-2 run.

Jocelyn Janecek, Maggie Streblow and Nya Johnson added additional 3-pointers for an 18-point halftime lead.

Taylor scored seven points to lead the Gulls, who close out the regular season Thursday at Astoria.