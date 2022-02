Truck fleet sales were around 2 million vehicles in the US in 2019. This is 4x the total EV sales in the US in 2021. Two members of my C-12 CEO board run relatively large companies in the construction industry, each with a fleet of more than 50 trucks. Another owns franchises in Two Men and a Truck. Over the last couple years, I’ve come to understand how they think about their trucks, utilization and the costs involved. If their views are representative of the industry, and I think they are, then it will have big implications for the adoption of electric work trucks over the next five years.

