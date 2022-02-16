ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

Boys basketball: Banks 47, Seaside 32

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 2 days ago

The Banks boys basketball team held Seaside to its fewest points in a game in over seven years Tuesday night, as the Braves limited the Gulls’ high-powered offense to just 11 points in the first half, on their way to a 47-32 win over Seaside.

The No. 9-ranked Braves pulled into a tie atop the league standings with the No. 4-ranked Gulls, now both 6-1. If both teams win Thursday (Seaside at Astoria, Tillamook at Banks), the Braves and Gulls would play a one-game tiebreaker Saturday, and Astoria would lock up the No. 3 seed in the Cowapa League, without having to play a league playoff.

An early 3-pointer by Carson Kawasoe gave the Gulls their only lead of the night at 3-2, as Banks reeled off the next nine points for an 11-3 advantage.

Seaside fought back to within 11-9, but baskets by Cooper Gobel and Ben Mayo helped the Braves on an 18-2 run.

Kawasoe made three 3-pointers for a team-high nine points, while Charlie White led Banks with 13.

