Let’s start with this: I’m one of those people who believes the Brooklyn Nets are better with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond than they were with James Harden. Having said that, the Nets are in a precarious position as we enter the NBA All-Star break. It’s not just that they’re a disappointing 31-27. It’s not even that they’re 3.5 games out of the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed. It’s that they’re only 4.5 games ahead of the 11th-place Washington Wizards.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO