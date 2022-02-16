ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Language Watchdog Warns Of English Infiltration

By AFP News
 2 days ago
The centuries-old language watchdog Academie Francaise has warned that growing use of English by public and private bodies risks poor communication and could even undermine social cohesion. A report by six members of the body, adopted in early February and published online this week, warns that "today's communication is...

