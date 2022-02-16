ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earn $21/Hour Plus Benefits as a Billing Rep for Sutherland

By Danielle Braff
 2 days ago

How’d you like a work-from-home job with regular weekday business hours?. Sutherland, a support service company, is hiring a customer care billing representative. The job is available anywhere in the U.S.; work hours are 8 a.m....

Rolling Stone

10 Work Perks Companies Should Offer in the Battle to Attract and Retain Employees

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. As the world has changed in the past couple of years, so too have employees’ expectations about their work. Employees are putting their personal fulfillment and work-life balance first, which for many has meant changing roles, jobs or even entire career paths. But as the exodus of employees continues, many companies are left wondering how to retain their employees or attract new ones to take their place.
Got a Head for Data? Toast Needs a Tax Onboarding Specialist (Benefits)

Toast, a restaurant management platform, is hiring a tax onboarding specialist in the payroll division. The full-time remote job is available anywhere. In this role, you will be transferring and validating data from former payroll providers. You will validate the data imports against the provided tax returns, resolving any discrepancies.
Have Customer Service Experience? This Job Pays $20/Hour Plus Benefits

Fiserv, a global payment and financial services provider, is hiring remote credit servicing associates who can begin training on Feb. 21 for a job that starts March 21. This is a full-time position that’s available in 39 states. All shifts are available, with a pay bump for those for...
This Financial Services Company Needs an Experienced Benefits Specialist

Stripe, a financial services company dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, is hiring a benefits specialist. In this role, you will maintain Stripe’s U.S. benefits program and assist with the global benefits program. The job posting indicates at least two years experience administering benefits programs is required, but...
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: What dates will tax refunds be sent out?

The IRS has aimed to have a more normal tax season in 2022 than we have had in 2020 and 2021. This means Americans should see their refunds in a timely manner. Everyone will need to have their taxes filed by April 18, 2022, unless they get an extension or reside in an area where a disaster occurred.
Washington Times

“Best job in America” pays $145,000, with healthy work-life balance

A job that pays six figures a year and allows employees to work from home certainly sounds inviting. Corporate review website Glassdoor released its rankings of the 50 best jobs in America for 2022 Wednesday. Tech workers took the top spot, with “enterprise architects” having a median base salary of $144,997, over 14,000 job openings, and a satisfaction rating of four out of five.
CBS News

Millions of low-income Americans eligible for tax refund boost this year

Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
Upworthy

CEO allegedly tells employees to 'go somewhere else' if they want to work from home, so they all quit

The pandemic has changed the dynamic of work environments, possibly for good. Many offices were initially forced to adapt to the pandemic and asked employees to work from home as a result. As the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic waned, businesses re-opened and many companies offered flexible options to employees in the wake of the health crisis. But, some companies have strictly demanded that employees return to the office. The pandemic has seen employees become more cognizant of their own rights, which has forced many companies and bosses to adapt. From better pay and benefits to providing a healthy work environment, companies are finally being made to work to keep their workforce. One employee claimed that their boss forced them to return to work from the office before instantly regretting it, according to Bored Panda.
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
