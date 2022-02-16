Four new solo exhibits at the Delaplaine Center

Four new solo art exhibitions from regional artists are on view at the Delaplaine Arts Center in downtown Frederick.

Kristina Penhoet, of Washington, D.C., created unique, site-specific felt and mixed-media sculptures for her exhibition “Echo of Memory.” Penhoet employs traditional and modern felt-making with the incorporation of other materials in the creation of her work. Her choice of medium reinforces her themes and the tactile and visceral qualities of her work. With repeating biomorphic forms, Penhoet’s work is often inspired by the human body and designed to invoke an emotional response.

Sally Veach is a painter practicing in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Her exhibition at the Delaplaine, “Toombs Hollow,” features large-scale mixed-media paintings that explore grandeur and the omnipotence of nature. In her new paintings, she endeavors to utilize the knowledge gained from direct, observational studies to capture the colors of foliage and fields as they recede into the atmosphere. The title “Toombs Hollow” refers to the setting of a mountain cabin where she spent time painting during the turmoils of 2020 and 2021. “Looking out from the cabin’s small studio window and covered porches, I painted dozens of observational representations of the wooded hills and a long hollow running through them,” she said.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, David Underwood is a professor of art, the director of exhibitions and a former art department chairperson at Carson-Newman University in East Tennessee. His exhibition, “Image/Text,” is his 31st solo show. Each of the works in the show are equal sized square compositions created from his original photography, with text applied using rubber stamps with permanent inks, painted backgrounds and found objects. Each artwork’s title is included as readable text within the artwork itself.

Barbara Horst’s show, “Not Forgotten: Women of Character in Portraits and Words,” features oil paintings inspired by history and ancestry. The portraits in this exhibition are a way to express and explore connections and intuitions we have, even with those we’ve only met through photography. Each portrait includes a description of the life and times of the women pictured.

Also on view is “Confluence” by German-born painter Tinam Valk. The artist was born in Berlin of German and Dutch-Indonesian ancestry. She spent her childhood and early adulthood in the Netherlands, where she received her art education at the Royal Academy of Visual Arts in The Hague. “I am interested in the subject of ambivalence in art,” she says. “Although my landscapes seem straightforward, the land is always in flux, ever changing. My color scheme is subdued. This happens on an unconscious level and is probably due to my upbringing near the North Sea in the Netherlands.”

All current exhibitions are on view until Feb. 27. The galleries are open daily, and all exhibitions are free and open to everyone. The Delaplaine is located at 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. For more information, visit delaplaine.org or call 301-698-0656.