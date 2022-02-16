ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Four new solo exhibits at the Delaplaine Center

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xtGR_0eGJnICL00

Four new solo art exhibitions from regional artists are on view at the Delaplaine Arts Center in downtown Frederick.

Kristina Penhoet, of Washington, D.C., created unique, site-specific felt and mixed-media sculptures for her exhibition “Echo of Memory.” Penhoet employs traditional and modern felt-making with the incorporation of other materials in the creation of her work. Her choice of medium reinforces her themes and the tactile and visceral qualities of her work. With repeating biomorphic forms, Penhoet’s work is often inspired by the human body and designed to invoke an emotional response.

Sally Veach is a painter practicing in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Her exhibition at the Delaplaine, “Toombs Hollow,” features large-scale mixed-media paintings that explore grandeur and the omnipotence of nature. In her new paintings, she endeavors to utilize the knowledge gained from direct, observational studies to capture the colors of foliage and fields as they recede into the atmosphere. The title “Toombs Hollow” refers to the setting of a mountain cabin where she spent time painting during the turmoils of 2020 and 2021. “Looking out from the cabin’s small studio window and covered porches, I painted dozens of observational representations of the wooded hills and a long hollow running through them,” she said.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, David Underwood is a professor of art, the director of exhibitions and a former art department chairperson at Carson-Newman University in East Tennessee. His exhibition, “Image/Text,” is his 31st solo show. Each of the works in the show are equal sized square compositions created from his original photography, with text applied using rubber stamps with permanent inks, painted backgrounds and found objects. Each artwork’s title is included as readable text within the artwork itself.

Barbara Horst’s show, “Not Forgotten: Women of Character in Portraits and Words,” features oil paintings inspired by history and ancestry. The portraits in this exhibition are a way to express and explore connections and intuitions we have, even with those we’ve only met through photography. Each portrait includes a description of the life and times of the women pictured.

Also on view is “Confluence” by German-born painter Tinam Valk. The artist was born in Berlin of German and Dutch-Indonesian ancestry. She spent her childhood and early adulthood in the Netherlands, where she received her art education at the Royal Academy of Visual Arts in The Hague. “I am interested in the subject of ambivalence in art,” she says. “Although my landscapes seem straightforward, the land is always in flux, ever changing. My color scheme is subdued. This happens on an unconscious level and is probably due to my upbringing near the North Sea in the Netherlands.”

All current exhibitions are on view until Feb. 27. The galleries are open daily, and all exhibitions are free and open to everyone. The Delaplaine is located at 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. For more information, visit delaplaine.org or call 301-698-0656.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick, MD
Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Frederick, MD
City
Berlin, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Washington State
The Hill

Biden to give Ukraine update as Russia adds troops

President Biden will give an update on the situation in Russia and Ukraine on Friday, after warning that Russian could invade Ukraine in the next several days. “In the afternoon, the President will give an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine,” the White House announced.
POTUS
CBS News

Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies at 59

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Underwood
CBS News

Abbott recalls baby formulas after four infants reportedly fall ill

Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Senators scramble to avert government shutdown on Friday

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers weren’t panicking yet, but Congress was scrambling on Thursday to strike a bipartisan deal to avert a government shutdown before funding runs out Friday night. Senate leaders said they expected to hold a vote later Thursday on the stopgap funding measure, called a continuing resolution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
3K+
Followers
218
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy