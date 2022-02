No Man’s Sky’s redemption tour has long been completed, but that’s not stopping Hello Games from continuing to transform the game. An 18th free update is available to download on the PlayStation 5 and PS4 today, which effectively transforms the combat. In addition to vast improvements to the way Multi-Tools look and feel, you’ll also find fresh items such as grenades and flamethrowers – and will have to face off against some fearsome new Sentinel foes.

