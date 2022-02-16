ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto to return for fourth Star Trek movie

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. Abrams, who directed 2009's Star Trek and 2013's Star...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

A new Star Trek movie starring the original J.J. Abrams trilogy cast is in the works, Deadline reports. Paramount has reportedly begun talks with Chris Pine to return as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Filming is scheduled to start in late 2022 under the direction of Matt Shakman, director of Disney Plus' WandaVision, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and HBO's Game of Thrones. Abrams will return as producer.
