Horizon Forbidden West launches on February 18th for PS4 and PS5. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it’s sure to sell millions of copies. But before you buy a copy of the sequel, there is an interesting quirk regarding the two versions of Horizon Forbidden West you should know about. As long as you buy Horizon Forbidden West on PS4, you can save yourself $10, even if you want the PS5 version.

