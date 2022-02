The Bloodborne 2 rumors are back, alongside rumors about the original game, ahead of FromSoftware's newest game, Elden Ring. Elden Ring is out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in six days. It remains to be seen what type of post-launch support the game will get, and it remains to be seen what FromSofrware does next. That said, according to a new rumor, it will have absolutely nothing to do with Bloodborne. We've been heard about Bloodborne 2 for years. We've also been hearing about Bloodborne being ported to PS5 and/or PC for years as well. So far, nothing has come from any of these rumors, and it sounds like this isn't going to change anytime soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO