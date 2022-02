The Vancouver Canucks are getting a big boost to their lineup in the form of defenseman Quinn Hughes, whom the team activated from COVID protocol on Thursday. Hughes and his brother, Jack Hughes, found themselves on the league’s list after testing positive on arrival to their respective teams after the NHL All-Star break in Las Vegas. Because of the break, Hughes hasn’t suited up for the Canucks in two-and-a-half weeks, missing the team’s first three games post-All-Star break. Vancouver’s last game was a 3-2 win this past Saturday against Toronto.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO