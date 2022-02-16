ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Model Predicts Impact of Food Choices on Life Expectancy

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
homenewshere.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young adults who are willing to ditch the typical Western diet may gain a decade or more in life expectancy (LE), according to a study published online Feb. 8 in PLOS Medicine. Lars T. Fadnes, Ph.D., from the University of Bergen in...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

3 Foods That Could Extend Your Life

Given a choice, would you want to extend your expected lifespan by three, six, maybe even 10 years? Researchers now say it may be possible, if you’re willing and able to change your diet. Based on a meta-analysis of the most reliable recent studies from Europe, China, and the United States, researchers in the Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Bergen in Norway, have developed a “decision model” that calculates and predicts how your dietary choices can affect how long you live. While it’s much the same food news as we’ve been hearing for years—switching from a typical American (Western) diet to an optimal Mediterranean-style diet—these researchers also looked at what it could mean if you switch to a diet that is midway between the optimal diet and the and typical Western diet.
NUTRITION
24/7 Wall St.

Foods with a Strikingly Low Impact on the Environment

“Eat your veggies!” That mantra has been drilled into Americans since childhood, and most of us are following that sound advice. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2015–2018” revealed 67.3% of adults aged 20 and older said they ate fruit on any given day. For vegetables, the percentage […]
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Expectancy#Eating Meat#Processed Meat#Women And Men#Plos Medicine#Healthday News#Western#The University Of Bergen#Le
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
US News and World Report

The 10 States With the Shortest Life Expectancy

Nine of the 10 states with the lowest life expectancy in 2019 were located in the South. Life expectancy at birth is an important measure in gauging the overall health of communities, and can serve as an indicator of trends tied to disparities in mortality. Similar to states with the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Nutrition
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Arkansans' life expectancy among worst in nation

We do not live as long as people in most states. Driving the news: The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics released new data on average life expectancy by state last week. Arkansas ranks 46 in the nation at 75.7 years. Why it matters: Life expectancy is one indicator of...
ARKANSAS STATE
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
Nature.com

Impacts of the choice of distance measurement method on estimates of access to point-based resources

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Lack of access to resources such as medical facilities and grocery stores is related to poor health outcomes and inequities, particularly in an environmental justice framework. There can be substantial differences in quantifying "access" to such resources, depending on the geospatial method used to generate distance estimates.
RETAIL
News On 6

High Inflation Impacting Local Food Banks

With inflation hitting an all-time high in January, coming in at almost 8%, some local food banks say it’s becoming harder to keep their shelves stocked at a fair price. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma mainly distributes their food out to the local pantries that are accessible to everyone across Green country.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy