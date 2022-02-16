Are apples the key to great skin?

Roses are universally loved with good reason! They’re lovely plants that offer undeniable romance and charm to your garden, whether they're groundcover roses edging a walkway or climbing roses tumbling over a fence or arbor. While annuals and perennial plants always provide reliable color, roses can add another dimension of interest and enjoyment. New types, especially shrub roses, are much hardier and more disease resistant than older varieties. “Most modern roses are reblooming so you have flowers from spring to fall, too,” says Kristen Smith, rose evaluation manager with Star Roses and Plants. “They come in many different sizes that will grow in everything from containers to planting beds, and they’re available in a wide range of colors. Many roses also are fragrant.”
Comments / 0