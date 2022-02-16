ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Markstrom will get the starting nod at home versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhltradetalk.com

Rangers and Canadiens Believed to Be Working On Potential Trade

While there was talk the Montreal Canadiens almost moved Ben Chiarot as part of the deal that sent Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames, it was speculated that the Flames didn’t want to or couldn’t afford to pay the asking price for Chiarot along with Toffoli. The Canadiens are seeking a certain return for each player they are considering moving and know what each is worth.
NHL
FanSided

Watch Sidney Crosby stick it to Flyers yet again with 500th career goal

Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career goal on Tuesday night against the rival Philadelphia Flyers. Back on Feb. 9, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby scored the 499th goal of his NHL career. Crosby may have gone points-less in the team’s following two games against the Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils, but he finally got No. 500 at the expense of a division rival.
NHL
WANE 15

Komets legend Chaulk takes over as head coach of AHL’s Bakersfield Condors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Colin Chaulk, who joined the Condors as an assistant coach in September 2021, will assume head coaching duties beginning tonight against Henderson at 7 p.m. Chaulk will be assisted by general manager Keith Gretzky, goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue, and video coordinator Noah Segall. He is the 9th head coach in franchise history […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#Sportsnet#Goaltenders#Ducks
NHL

Eichel makes Golden Knights debut, confident 'it's going to get better'

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel knew his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday wasn't going to be perfect. Not after going more than 11 months without playing a game. So, though the Golden Knights lost 2-0 to the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, the center said he viewed it as an important first step. He had one shot on goal in 17:32 of ice time.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL trade rumors: Bruins among teams to call Canadiens about Ben Chiarot

The Boston Bruins are one of several NHL teams that should strongly pursue a deal for a top-four defenseman before the March 21 trade deadline. You can never have enough depth on the blue line, and the Bruins have found that out first-hand in recent seasons, including last year when injuries to Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller proved fatal in Boston's second-round playoff series loss to the New York Islanders.
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings prospect Jonatan Berggren already seems destined for the NHL

Jonatan Berggren has been a dominant force in the American Hockey League with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season. The 21-year-old winger sits just three points back of Taro Hirose — four years his senior — for the team scoring lead. After picking up four goals and two assists in his last five games, Berggren has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in his first 40 AHL contests.
NHL
FanSided

8 observations from the Red Wings shootout win over the Rangers

Thanks some excellent play in net, the Detroit Red Wings managed to take the extra point in the shootout against the New York Rangers. Let’s extract eight observations from Detroit’s impressive win on the road. #1: Greiss stole the show. Thomas Greiss kept the Red Wings in the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals

Welcome to the Wednesday edition of Full Press Hockey‘s NHL Rumors. The trade deadline is just about five weeks away, but that does not mean the rumors are going away. Therefore we will be upping our coverage from two days a week to four days a week. The February 16th edition of NHL Rumors will cover the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, and the Washington Capitals.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Wednesday

Gibson will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Flames, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports. Due to the Ducks' light schedule, Gibson has only played twice since Jan. 31. He's lost both games, allowing six goals on 55 shots. The Flames are riding a seven-game winning streak, so this could be a tough matchup for Gibson.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Three points in Wednesday's win

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished two assists and doled out three hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks. Tkachuk extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Elias Lindholm's power-play tally in the first period. The 24-year-old Tkachuk added a goal of his own in the second, and he also had a hand in Johnny Gaudreau's empty-netter in the third. During the streak, Tkachuk has three goals and six helpers, giving him 54 points (15 on the power play) in 47 outings this season. The winger has added 152 shots on net, 56 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-32 rating while maintaining a career-best scoring pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Stays red hot Wednesday

Lindholm scored twice on eight shots, dished an assist, served four PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks. Lindholm scored from in close on the power play in the first period, then set himself up with a pass off the side boards in the second. The latter of those tallies stood as the game-winner. Lindholm's put up consecutive three-point games, and his point streak is at eight contests (seven tallies, six assists). Through 47 outings overall, the 27-year-old has 20 goals, 46 points, 136 shots, a plus-37 rating and 37 hits. He needs just one more point to match his output from 56 games last season.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Lindholm extends goal streak, Flames defeat Ducks for eighth straight win

CALGARY -- Bailed out by his teammates after taking a high-sticking double-minor in the game's opening minute, Elias Lindholm expressed his appreciation on the scoreboard. Lindholm scored twice and added an assist on Wednesday to extend his goal streak to six games and lead the red-hot Calgary Flames to a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks for their eighth straight win.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Capitals Preview: Starting an 8-Game Homestand

The Flyers had a win in their sights before letting another game get away. It's just a continuation of the frustrating season that still has 34 more games remaining. The next eight games come on home ice for the Flyers, starting on Thursday night as they take on the Washington Capitals.
NHL
theScore

NHL Wednesday best bets: Flames to pounce on sitting Ducks

Panthers (-105) @ Hurricanes (-115) This game is going to be incredible. By all accounts, we're looking at two of the best teams in the NHL. The Panthers and Hurricanes are tied for second in wins (32) and sit among the league leaders in several key underlying metrics. There isn't...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ Boeser Returning to Form Under Boudreau

Brock Boeser has played 22 games under Travis Green and 21 under Bruce Boudreau, and he has had more success under the new regime than the old one. Here is a breakdown of what has gone right in the last 21 games and why he is worth the $7.5 million qualifying offer the Vancouver Canucks will have to give him as a restricted free agent this offseason.
NHL
FanSided

Canadiens Officialize Hiring Of Bobrov, Also Hire Vincent Lecavalier

Yesterday’s news of the imminent hiring of Nikolai Bobrov with the Montreal Canadiens has now been made official. However, Bobrov will get a higher role than expected as he has been named Co-Director of Amateur Scouting, possibly signalling the end of Martin Lapointe as head of scouting once the draft has come to pass. It is extremely rare to see the higher brass of scouting departments leave a team before a draft, hence why Trevor Timmins has possibly not been hired yet. Don’t be surprised if Bobrov eventually takes over the entire department once the draft has concluded.
NHL
FOX Sports

Ducks visit the Flames after Lundestrom's 2-goal game

LINE: Flames -188, Ducks +159; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Calgary Flames after Isac Lundestrom scored two goals in the Ducks' 4-3 loss to the Kraken. The Flames are 5-5-1 in division matchups. Calgary ranks 18th in the league with 36.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy