Flames' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Wednesday

Lindholm scored twice on eight shots, dished an assist, served four PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks. Lindholm scored from in close on the power play in the first period, then set himself up with a pass off the side boards in the second. The latter of those tallies stood as the game-winner. Lindholm's put up consecutive three-point games, and his point streak is at eight contests (seven tallies, six assists). Through 47 outings overall, the 27-year-old has 20 goals, 46 points, 136 shots, a plus-37 rating and 37 hits. He needs just one more point to match his output from 56 games last season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO