Bobrovsky made 16 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina. Despite having been off since Feb. 1, the Panthers delivered a stout defensive performance, leading to a light workload for their netminder. Bobrovsky was helped out by a sensational Lucas Carlsson defensive play at the goal line to keep the deficit at 1-0 in the second period, as Carlsson slid across the crease and batted a Jesperi Kotkaniemi backhand out of midair with Bobrovsky down and out of the play. It looked like Carolina would hand the Russian netminder his second regulation loss since Dec. 16 nonetheless, but Florida tied it up in the final minute of regulation and won it in the first minute of overtime, boosting Bobrovsky's record to 24-4-3.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO