Basketball fans are in for a treat in Grand Rapids coming up later this month. If you haven't been to a Grand Rapids Gold game, you're honestly missing out on one of the most fun things you can do while the weather is less than friendly outside. And if you catch yourself thinking "I'm not much of a basketball fan", that's okay. You can find plenty of fun to be found with their various theme nights. (My favorite is the Star Wars night, personally)

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO