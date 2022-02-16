Listen To Thomas Rhett’s new single ‘Us Someday’

Melody Holt’s divorce is causing issues in her other relationships. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt‘s messy split has been a focal point of the show. Melody said Martell Holt cheated on her with multiple women. However, he’s been dealing with his former mistress Arionne Curry for years. Although Melody thought they could get past infidelity and fix their marriage, Martell did not stop cheating. Eventually, he impregnated Arionne. Interestingly enough, Melody had already filed for divorce before she learned of Arionne’s pregnancy. According to Melody, Martell kept leaving the house although the family was supposed to be in quarantine. She felt Martell was putting everyone’s health at risk to continue the affair. So pulling the plug was the best move to make.

