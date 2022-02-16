ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen To Thomas Rhett’s new single ‘Us Someday’

 3 days ago

Thomas Rhett is previewing new music from his upcoming sixth studio album Where We Started by releasing a brand new track, “Us Someday.” “Us Someday” joins previously released tracks,...

Outsider.com

Thomas Rhett Drops Snippet From Unreleased Song ‘Always You’

Thomas Rhett surprises us again with another hit. Earlier today (Feb 6), he shared a short clip of an unreleased song with his Instagram followers. Rhett, Jordan Reynolds, and Jordan Minton all got together to create, Always You. It’s always a good day when the Slow Down Summer singer blesses...
106.3 Cowboy Country

Thomas Rhett’s ‘Us Someday’ Is an Autobiographical Love Song About Wife Lauren

Thomas Rhett saw forever from the moment he met his wife, Lauren Akins, and that sentiment is chronicled on his new song, “Us Someday." Written by Rhett with his dad Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure and Amy Wadge, the heartwarming tune finds the singer reflecting on the bright, all-American future he saw he had with Lauren from the very onset of their relationship when they were just teens.
Thomas Rhett
Parker Mccollum
Thomas Rhett Announces Midnight Release of ‘Us Someday’ From Upcoming Album

Just when we finish learning all the lyrics to Thomas Rhett’s last songs, the country star gives us more music to sing along to. In a new Instagram post, the “Remember You Young” singer teases the next release from his upcoming album. The caption reads, “Who wants to hear another song from #WhereWeStarted? ‘Us Someday’ out at midnight tonight!! Link in bio.”
Thomas Rhett Unveils More New Music From Upcoming Album

Thomas Rhett continues to preview new music from his next album, Where We Started, due out on April 1st. The latest track he's previewing is called “Us Someday,” which he co-wrote with his dad, hit songwriter Rhett Akins, as well as Jesse Frasure and Amy Wadge. Thomas said,...
ACM Awards 2022: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and More to Perform

Some of the biggest stars in country music will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards! On Tuesday, Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC announced the first group of country music superstars set to perform live at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Included in...
Thomas Rhett Reveals The New Addition To His Tequila Company

Thomas Rhett is teaming up with his cousin, Jeff Worn, to introduce a new “family member.” The duo announced the latest addition to their tequila company on Wednesday morning (February 16). Soon, they’re rolling out Dos Primos Tequila Reposado. The new tequila is described as “easy-drinking,” and...
Melody Holt Questions Destiny Payton-Williams About Her Relationship with Martell Holt

Thomas Rhett Is Surprised By Some New Words His Daughters Are Learning

If anyone knows that kids say the darnedest things, it’s Thomas Rhett. The country artist is a father of four girls: Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), Lennon Love (2) and Lillie Carolina, who was born in November. With an adorable, growing family, Rhett knows that his daughters are learning to spell, sound out words — and even repeat things they hear. The “Slow Down Summer” singer predicts that he’ll hear a lot of new words or phrases that his kids picked up “from a friend in kindergarten. He said in a statement shared by his record label:
