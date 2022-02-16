ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's The Awesome Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pacers

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhUfM_0eGJg7Fi00

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, and after the game the two-time MVP sent out a tweet with a photo.

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks improved to 36-23 on the season with the win, which moved them up to the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 20-10 in the 30 games that they have played at home.

After winning the NBA title last season, they are once again one of the best teams in the NBA.

As for the Pacers, they have had a rough season and fell to 19-40 with the loss, which currently has them as the 13th seed in the east.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Malik Monk dating famous ex of former Laker?

Malik Monk appears to be making the most of his first year in Los Angeles. The Lakers guard sparked dating rumors this week after he was spotted on a Valentine’s Day date Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Some on Twitter pointed out that the date was a long time in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers#Mvp#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Calls Out James Harden For Saying He Left The Nets To Win: "What Are You Insinuating? That The Guys In Brooklyn Didn't Want To Win?"

While both the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers seem more or less happy with the trade that saw Ben Simmons and James Harden swap teams along with a few teammates, the move hasn't gone over so well with some fans and media members. The fact that Harden just became a Net last year and has already moved on to another team has rubbed a few people the wrong way, with the Beard catching some heat for his decision to push for a move.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The New York Knicks and Lakers were reportedly close on a trade

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly very close on a trade hours before the trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania recently appeared as a guest on the “Real Ones” podcast with Raja Bell and Logan Murdock of The Ringer, where he discussed both his career and some behind the scenes of this past trade deadline.
NBA
The Spun

Iggy Azalea Is Reportedly Dating A Lakers Player

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is apparently hoping that the second time is the charm with her and a Los Angeles Lakers player. Azalea, who was engaged to former Laker Nick Young from June 2015-June 2016, is reportedly dating current Los Angeles guard Malik Monk. The pair had Valentine’s Day dinner together on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy