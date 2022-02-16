ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Zuckerberg says Nick Clegg to take new role as president of Global Affairs

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc boss Mark Zuckerberg said in a post...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Facebook owner Meta promotes failed British politician Nick Clegg to be an EQUAL of founder Mark Zuckerberg - making the former UK deputy Prime Minister one of most powerful people in tech

The former leader of the Liberal Democrats Nick Clegg has been promoted to top policy executive at Facebook parent company Meta - making him one of the most powerful people in tech. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Clegg's promotion in a Facebook post on Wednesday, signalling that the founder will have...
BUSINESS
BBC

Nick Clegg gets bigger role at Facebook owner Meta

Former UK deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg has been promoted to a new senior role at Facebook's owner Meta. A Facebook post from the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said Sir Nick would become its president of global affairs. The move puts the former Lib Dem leader on a par...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg promotes Sir Nick Clegg to more senior role at Meta

Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg has been promoted by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to a new role focused on regulation which puts him at the same level of seniority as the firm’s founder.The 55-year-old was recruited by Facebook in 2018 to be its head of global affairs as Mr Zuckerberg sought to repair the company’s reputation over its role in spreading misinformation during elections.Mr Zuckerberg said he had asked Sir Nick to become president of global affairs at Facebook’s parent company Meta because “we need someone at the level of myself (for our products) and Sheryl (for our business)...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

What Nick Clegg’s promotion means for Meta, Mark and Sheryl

Mark Zuckerberg never wanted much to do with Washington. It’s easy to forget it’s been less than four years since he was all but dragged kicking and screaming to his first Congressional hearing on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, after first insisting he wasn’t the right guy for the job.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zuckerberg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Nick Clegg
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pymnts

Meta Promotes Nick Clegg to Chief Role

Meta has promoted Nick Clegg — its former global affairs vice president and one-time deputy prime minister of Great Britain — to a new executive role that places him at the top of the corporate structure. Clegg, who joined Facebook in 2018, has been named to the new...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Global Affairs#Meta Platforms Inc#The Oversight Board
Telegraph

Sir Nick Clegg promoted to tackle Facebook's mounting problems

Sir Nick Clegg has been promoted to the top table at Meta, as founder Mark Zuckerberg hands over responsibility for the Facebook and Instagram owner’s mounting regulatory headaches. The former deputy prime minister, previously vice‑president for global affairs and communications, will become president of global affairs which Mr Zuckerberg...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Meta Platforms elevates Clegg to top policy leadership role

Meta Platforms (FB -3.2%) policy chief Nick Clegg is getting a promotion to a top executive seat - a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg are taking a further step away from setting the company's policy course. Clegg - formerly the UK's Deputy Prime Minister...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Guardian

If Nick Clegg wants to fix Meta, he needs to tackle its problem with human rights

When the former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg joined Facebook in 2018, the company was immersed in a number of scandals. Cambridge Analytica had been harvesting personal data from Facebook profiles. UN human rights experts said the platform had played a role in facilitating the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya in Myanmar. Its policies during the 2016 US presidential election had come under fire. Now Clegg has taken a top role as the company’s president of global affairs. Will he be able to tackle the seemingly endless problems with the way that Facebook – which recently rebranded as Meta – works?
INTERNET
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy