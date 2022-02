The wait is over for Vegas fans! Jack Eichel made his return to NHL action and his debut at The Fortress in Sin City, but Darcy Kuemper had other ideas on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. What does Jack Eichel’s return mean for the Golden Knights’ roster the rest of the way? We’ll talk about that, Sidney Crosby’s latest accomplishment, Seattle’s historic broadcast, and why a repeat gold medal performance was not in the cards for the American Women’s National Hockey Team in Beijing.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO