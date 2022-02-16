ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Police Department used DNA submitted by sexual assault victims to link them to unrelated crimes, DA says

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

The San Francisco Police Department has used DNA submitted by victims of rape and sexual assault to identify them as suspects in separate and unrelated cases, according to District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who called the method a huge privacy violation as well as discouraging to those looking to report sex crimes.

In a statement issued on Monday, Boudin revealed his office launched a probe into the controversial practice after the review of a case involving a woman recently arrested for property crime. An assistant district attorney at the time learned that the evidence identifying the woman as a suspect was a sample collected from a rape survivor in 2016.

When Boudin inquired about the case, the head of the San Francisco crime lab confirmed to him such searches are done on a regular basis.

Boudin denounced the practice in a fiery statement in which he also called to protect the privacy of sexual assault survivors who have reported their experience to law enforcement.

“Rapes and sexual assault are violent, dehumanizing, and traumatic. I am disturbed that victims who have the courage to undergo an invasive examination to help identify their perpetrators are being treated like criminals rather than supported as crime victims,” he said.

“We should encourage survivors to come forward — not collect evidence to use against them in the future,” Boudin continued. “This practice treats victims like evidence, not human beings. This is legally and ethically wrong.”

The district attorney also called on local and state lawmakers to introduce legislation that will bring about an end to the practice.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott dubbed Boudin’s allegations “sufficiently concerning” and vowed to investigate the issue.

“We must never create disincentives for crime victims to cooperate with police,” he added.

State Sen. Scott Wiener echoed the sentiment, calling the district attorney’s findings “extremely troubling.” He also said he would, “if necessary, seriously consider introducing state legislation to ban the practice.”

