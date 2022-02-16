ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisades Park, NJ

Two NJ women charged after baby dies from lethal dose of magnesium

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Genesis Catalan-Medina went into convulsions after being given the magnesium concoction. Stellato Funeral Homes

Two New Jersey women have been charged this week in the death of an 11-month-old girl — including the mother — after the infant was treated for constipation with a magnesium-infused concoction that killed her, officials said.

Enma Medina, 38, of Palisades Park, took her daughter Genesis Catalan-Medina to the home of Elida Ofelia Medina-Ramos, 73, also of Palisades Park, on Dec. 7 because she was sick, NJ.com reported, citing an affidavit of probable cause.

Medina-Ramos told investigators “she massaged (the baby’s) stomach and treated her with a liquid substance via oral syringe, which she stated would possibly alleviate constipation,” the document states.

The substance included magnesium, olive oil and water, she reportedly said.

When Genesis went into convulsions, Medina-Ramos told the mother to call 911, according to the news outlet.

Medina told a responding officer that she believed her daughter was choking, officials said.

Genesis was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.

Detective Frank DeCicco “observed Ms. Medina-Ramos removing what appeared to be numerous medical syringes from a dresser drawer,” the document says.

She also allegedly removed several boxes of medicines and vitamins from a drawer, including one called “raw liver,” and tried to toss them out, according to the affidavit.

Medina-Ramos, who told investigators she’s not licensed to practice medicine in the US, stated that “this has never happened to her in all her time of treating children,” the filing states.

Elida Ofelia Medina-Ramos was arrested on charges for first-degree aggravated manslaughter, unauthorized practice of medicine and child endangerment.

The Guatemalan citizen said she had been treating children for many years, including Medina’s now-15-year-old son when he was younger, according to NJ1015.

A toxicology report found that Genesis, whose death has been ruled a homicide, had a high level of magnesium in her system.

Medina-Ramos was arrested Monday on charges for first-degree aggravated manslaughter, unauthorized practice of medicine and child endangerment, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

She is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a court hearing.

The mother was arrested Monday on a child endangerment charge and released, prosecutors said.

