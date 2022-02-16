ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lachlan Murdoch named honorary starter of Daytona 500

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eGJevn100

NASCAR on Wednesday named Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch the honorary starter of the season-opening Daytona 500.

Murdoch, the executive chair and chief executive officer of Fox Corp., will wave the green flag Sunday to start “The Great American Race.” The 64th running will be aired live on Fox, which is in contract negotiations with NASCAR on the current television deal that expires at the end of the 2024 season.

The Daytona 500 will have a heavy Fox presence: Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, a Fox Sports analyst, is the grand marshal. Landon Cassill is driving a car fielded by Spire Motorsports and sponsored by Fox Nation.

The race is sold out.

———

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers will miss the Daytona 500

The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is finally set, and two drivers will end up missing the race. After months of speculation that this year’s Daytona 500 could be the first ever without at least 40 cars, it was recently confirmed that there would indeed be a full 40-car field for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing confirm new driver for 2022

Joe Gibbs Racing have named their second driver for the “star car” throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, confirming him for four races. Joe Gibbs Racing’s driver lineup throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is slowly coming together after several drivers left the team following the 2021 campaign.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: ‘Worst kept secret’ finally confirmed for 2022

Just days before the start of the 2022 NASCAR season, the “worst kept secret” of silly season has finally been confirmed. For the last several months of the 2021 NASCAR season and throughout pretty much the whole offseason, it was believed that Ty Gibbs would become a full-time driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Daytona 500 qualifying order revealed

The qualifying order for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway this Sunday, February 20 (Fox, 2:30 p.m. ET), but first, the 40-car field needs to be solidified.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

PGA Tour Golfer Admits He’s Considering Saudi League

Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting the new Saudi-backed Super Golf League has already signed 20 players. “A very prominent Tour agent tells me the Saudi plan has always been to announce once they have signed 20 players…and they just got to 20,” golf insider Alan Shipnuck reported. “A formal kick-off is now expected the week of the Players, the PGA Tour’s flagship event.”
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Thomas on Phil Mickelson, others rumored to be jumping ship to the Saudi Golf League: 'If they're that passionate, go ahead. I don't think anybody's stopping them'

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Justin Thomas hadn’t read Phil Mickelson’s rip job of the PGA Tour and dalliance with the proposed Saudi Golf League that were published earlier Thursday on the Fire Pit Collective, but when told the gist of Mickelson’s sentiment, Thomas said, “Shocking, never would have guessed.”
GOLF
The Spun

Ex-NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya Makes Controversial Statement On Fox News

Ex-NFL reporter turned political strategist Michele Tafoya appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Wednesday night. Tafoya, the longtime Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, is stepping away from her sports media career. Her last game was the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The longtime NFL sideline reporter is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Fox Sports#Fox Corp#Spire Motorsports#Fox Nation#Ap
Financial World

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle will make his return!

Greg Biffle, a famous NASCAR driver, and someone who has dominated the tracks all these years has decided it’s time to return. His plan is to return in the 64th running of the Daytona 500. This is sure news that will delight his fans Biffle is happy for his return, and he expected to return.
MOTORSPORTS
accesswdun.com

Larson leads Hendrick sweep of Daytona 500 front row

Between the new cars, new drivers and new teams, there are a lot of unknowns going into Sunday’s 64th annual Daytona 500. But one thing is known for sure: Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag for the “Great American Race.”. The defending NASCAR Cup...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WGAL

Remembering Earnhardt: NASCAR legend died 21 years ago

Twenty-one years ago, Dale Earnhardt Sr. was killed in a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Known as the Intimidator, he won seven Winston Cup championships and was the first driver to surpass $30 million in winnings. Following in his father's footsteps, Earnhardt Sr. took to driving...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NASCAR: Daytona speeds dropped a ridiculous amount

Daytona 500 qualifying speeds dropped a ridiculous amount in this year’s session to set the front row for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. Leading up to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, speeds of the Gen 7 car were expected to rival that of the Gen 6 car, perhaps with a little bit of a drop-off based on all the changes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
chattanoogacw.com

NASCAR Cup Series champ Joey Logano pumped to take on post-pandemic Daytona 500

DAYTONA, Fl. (WZTV) — NASCAR's top drivers are taking the red carpet Wednesday morning before hitting the track for the first round of 2022 Daytona 500 qualifying. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion, says he's most excited to see fans in the stands this year after pandemic-induced races left grandstands empty.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Motorsport.com

Michael McDowell relishes return to Daytona 500 as champion

McDowell, 37, earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory with his shocking win in the 2021 Daytona 500, which propelled him to the playoffs and a career-best 16th-place finish in the series standings. “The last few weeks with getting ready for the 500 and all the media and all...
MOTORSPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

547K+
Followers
136K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy