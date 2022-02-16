The New York Milk Bank Announces Appointment of New Executive Director, Linda Harelick, MBA, DrPH

EUROCAE appoints Anna von Groote as new Director General. She assumes her new role on 14 February 2022 and will succeed Christian Schleifer-Heingärtner. “It was an amazing flight, where I was able to act as pilot in command over nearly eight years. This journey was full of adventures, sometimes rain and snow, we experienced strong winds at times, including headwind, thunderstorms, and other reasons that caused a diversion. At cruising level, over the clouds, we had sunshine, smooth air and had good range with the chosen power setting. After this long-haul flight, we have safely landed at the destination. Now it is time to change the cockpit crew, refuel the airplane, do a walk around and oil check before EUROCAE will be back in the air climbing to the next higher level. I’m extremely happy that Anna will take over controls and will steer EUROCAE for the next leg. She knows EUROCAE inside out, she is aware of the normal and emergency procedures, and she has the ratings, skills and experiences needed to conduct this next flight. Happy landings Anna! For me, it is time to start preparing my next intercontinental flight, while always keeping this EUROCAE flight in good memory. A big “Thank You” to the whole crew, on ground and in the air,” said Christian Schleifer-Heingärtner.

