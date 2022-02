Major League Baseball will return at some point in 2022. Until then, I’ll keep my mind and typing fingers busy by taking an advance look at the 2022 Cardinals. The roster isn’t completely set, and we don’t know if the front office will go outside the organization for upgrades. But the bullpen will likely have a new addition or two, and the rotation is in need of depth. There should be room for a bench/platoon bat, but the front office could go with what they have, knowing that prospects Nolan Gorman and Juan Yepez are on the way.

