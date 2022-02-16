ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Garret Talks To State Superintendent Of Schools Candidate Shiry Sapir

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent of Schools candidate Shiry Sapir talks about standing up for parents to...

knst.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Conservative-led school board fires superintendent after teachers protest alleged private

As she cast her vote against Wise’s firing, Elizabeth Hanson, one of the board’s three liberal members, said that the actions of her conservative colleagues amounted to “an attack on public education.” Susan Meek, anotherliberal school board member, told The Washington Post she was in “shock and dismay” when she, Hanson and David Ray were alerted last week to the alleged collusion from the conservative majority to ouster Wise without cause.
ADVOCACY
1350kman.com

USD 475 superintendent talks Fort Riley elementary groundbreaking, 2022 State of Education

Geary County Schools USD 475 plans to highlight its strategic plan at a rescheduled 2022 State of Education address. Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston joined KMAN’s In Focus Friday, discussing numerous topics including the address. That event is now planned for March 22nd at 7 p.m. at the Junction City High School auditorium after being postponed due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the local community.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Mathematics#Oro#The Beer Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
Washington Times

What about the children! Parents fume as states drop mask mandates but not in schools

Governors are suddenly dropping mask mandates, but not fast enough for fed-up parents who are demanding the face-covering requirements in schools end now. The governors of California, New York and Illinois plan to end indoor mask mandates this month but excluded schools, leaving millions of children stuck wearing masks despite mounting frustration of parents and educators.
VIRGINIA STATE
The 74

Time to Start Funding Families and Students Directly

The COVID-19 pandemic, which began as a shock to our lives in 2020 and continues to affect everything we do as a nation, changed the fabric and rituals of daily life across this country. Nowhere is this more true than among K-12 students, millions of whom endured a year or more of closed or sporadically […]
EDUCATION
The Morning Call

Family that sued East Penn schools over lessons on white privilege, systemic racism, Black Lives Matter could get $45,000 under settlement

A Macungie family who claimed lessons at Emmaus High School on white privilege, systemic racism, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement were anti-Christian, discriminatory and violated their children’s religious rights would get a $45,000 settlement under a proposed agreement filed in federal court. East Penn School District solicitor Marc Fisher said the school board is set to ...
EMMAUS, PA
Daily Mail

Three San Francisco school board members face recall for 'focusing on social justice issues funded by Silicon Valley' instead of pandemic reopening strategies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A new chapter opens in the saga of San Francisco´s scandal-plagued school board Tuesday as voters weigh in on whether to recall three members after a year of controversy that captured national attention. For many parents, the special municipal election is a referendum on how...
HEALTH
WLOS.com

About 3% of students test at grade level in math and reading at Baltimore high school

WBFF) — Hundreds of students at a Baltimore high school who are reading at an elementary school level are also below grade level in math skills. WBFF spoke with a teacher who works at Patterson High School. The source is not being identified due to their fears of retribution for providing the results of iReady assessments, showing how far behind the students are in their education.
EDUCATION
KPVI Newschannel 6

Parents push back against California middle school using 'Wheel of Power'

(The Center Square) – The Black Mountain Middle School in Poway Unified School District presented a “Wheel of Power” to be used as part of suggested professional development training at a recent meeting with San Diego-area parents and teachers. When Californians for Equal Rights Foundation (CERF) exposed it and parents and residents complained, BMMS pulled it and an accompanying video from being used.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy