When I became "an adult," I was relatively prepared to be tired all the time and inexplicably super into getting socks as a present—but I was not ready for how expensive it is to furnish a home. Pillows were particularly shocking, so for years I slept on either hand-me-downs from family (you can ignore the yellow age stains when you put a pillowcase on!) or super cheap pillows. But pillows are one of those things that you don't think make much of a difference...until you use a really amazing one and realize what you've been missing. Now, my boyfriend and I fight over the Purple Harmony Pillow ($179) on our bed—as does W+G commerce writer Francesca Krempa and her boyfriend. (Yes, the pillow is that good.) But even expensive ones don’t last forever, and depending on the pillowing filling their shelf life (bed life?) may be shorter than you think, especially if you were planning on keeping yours forever.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO