Norman Police Department Investigating Missing Person Case

Norman police said it is looking for a missing person who was last seen earlier this month.

Authorities said 32-year-old Shannon Wilson was last spotted Feb. 1 driving away from the Thunderbird Casino in Norman. Wilson's vehicle was found unlocked with its keys inside in an apartment complex near Southwest 44th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in OKC the next day.

Police described Wilson as a black male, is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Officers said Wilson suffered a brain injury as a child, which has reduced his level of cognitive function.

If you have any information on Wilson's whereabouts, contact Norman police.