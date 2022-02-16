Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven partners with Betten Baker Muskegon for adoption event

After losing its usual event venue, Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven is partnering with Betten Baker Muskegon for its next adoption event and donation drive.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven pet adoption events are typically held at Petco, but Betten Baker says Petco has suspended large-scale adoption events for the time being.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven needed to find a new venue quickly. That’s when Betten Baker says they offered up the use of its Chevy/Cadillac showrooms for an adoption event.

Betten Baker Muskegon is also collecting donations of food and litter for the rescue organization. The donation drive runs from February 14 through 19. Anyone who donates will be entered to win prizes.

The adoption event is happening Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The prize drawing for those who donate items will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

During Friday’s event, a ceremony will take place to dedicate Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven’s new transport van and honor the volunteers who collected pop cans to raise money to purchase the vehicle.