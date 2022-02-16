ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer Signs $1.2B Bill to Fight COVID with Federal Funds

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday approved spending $1.2 billion in federal aid to fight COVID-19, including for understaffed health care providers to recruit and retain workers with bonuses.

The new law allots $300 million for hospitals and nursing homes to award the financial incentives as they see fit, $150 million to continue testing and screening in schools, and $367 million to speed processing at labs.

“This bill is a testament to what’s possible when Republicans and Democrats work together to put Michiganders first,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

The measure had received overwhelming approval from the GOP-led Legislature.

It includes $100 million for early treatment of patients with therapeutics to blunt the worst effects of the virus and $70 million in grants to adult foster care facilities and homes for the aged. There is $39 million for nursing homes to improve infection controls.

