ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NY Times faces backlash over Wordle changes

By Markie Martin
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lWPY_0eGJbLhg00

( NewsNation Now ) — It isn’t five letters, but “backlash” may be the latest word for The New York Times after it purchased the viral puzzle game Wordle.

Some users have complained the puzzles have become increasingly difficult to solve.

“It kind of takes the fun out of it. I don’t know how much longer I’ll play it if the words are getting this much harder. Like before, it was kind of like, OK, it’s like a minute to five-minute game,” said Wordle player Taylar Page.

Worldle, a new country-guessing game, offers frustrating fun for geography buffs

The Times, which has popular word games such as Spelling Bee and its crossword puzzle, said “at the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.”

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn software engineer. He originally made it for his partner, but released it to the public in October. On Nov. 1, only 90 people had played it. Within two months, that number had grown to 300,000 after people began sharing their scores on social media.

Now, the simple puzzle that lets players guess a five-letter word in six tries with no hints, has millions of daily players, The Times said. It’s also become a viral online phenomenon, spurring copycats such as “Airportle,” in which the player guesses airport abbreviations, and “Queertle,” with words for the queer community.

Why your Feb. 15 Wordle solution may be different than others’

To play Wordle now, players have to visit its website. Simply type in a five-letter word. If any letters turn green, you got the right letter in the right place. Yellow letters mean right letter wrong place and gray letters mean they are not in the word of the day.

Wordle’s appeal has been in part due to its simplicity. There are no bells and whistles or ads or asking for an email address to play — just a website with 30 blank squares and a keyboard. Some apps have tried to piggyback on its success, confusing people who downloaded — or even paid for — apps on their phone thinking it’s the original Wordle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Video Game#Ny Times#Newsnation#The New York Times
soyacincau.com

The New York Times broke their promise and changed Wordle

After The New York Times (NYT) bought Wordle for a price “in the low-seven figures”, a lot of fans were concerned that the game would be changed and no longer be free. In a statement, NYT said the game would “initially be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay”. Recently, NYT broke their promise and changed the gameplay of Wordle.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Sports
WOKV

US Jews talk identity, Holocaust after Goldberg's remarks

The uproar over Whoopi Goldberg's remarks about the Holocaust has catalyzed somber reflections by many American Jews about not only the legacy of the Holocaust but anti-Jewish discrimination in the United States and their sense of a collective identity. The actor and TV host swiftly apologized for saying this week...
ENTERTAINMENT
8 News Now

Police looking for help identifying robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people they say stole merchandise from a business near North Decatur and the 215. One of the suspects is described as a White man in his 30’s or 40’s with a heavy build. Police describe the other suspect as […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy