ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

2022 Olympics Viewership Still Behind 2018 Games As Tuesday Pulls 10.6M Total Viewers For NBCUniversal Platforms – Update

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu0mY_0eGJbDds00

UPDATE FEB. 16 – 3 P.M.: NBCUniversal has shared updated numbers for Tuesday’s Olympics coverage, recording a Total Audience Delivery of 10.6 million viewers across all platforms including streaming service Peacock. The TV-Only TAD was 10.1 million viewers.

The latest count was not only down from from the previous week, but from the corresponding night of the 2018 Olympics, as has mostly been the case for this edition of the Winter Games. Last Tuesday tallied 11 million viewers in its TAD, while in 2018 the same day brought in reported a Total Audience Delivery of 20.5 million viewers across NBC platforms.

NBCUniversal also claimed that coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, led by Peacock, garnered more that 3 billion streaming minutes.

PREVIOUS FEB. 16 – 10 A.M: Another night of Olympics coverage, another primetime win for NBC.

Obviously, coverage of the 2022 Olympic Games dominated Tuesday primetime in both demo rating and audience. Per fast affiliates, the latest night of the Olympics brought in a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.06 million viewers. With those numbers, the Beijing Games nearly matched the previous week in fast affiliates (01.5, 8.02M ), falling behind just slightly in the demo.

The second Tuesday of the 2022 Olympics featured coverage of the two-man bobsled, the women’s short program in figure skating and more.

Elsewhere on primetime, ABC’s Jeopardy! National College Championship (0.5, 3.96M) returned slightly down in both measures, while Fox’s The Resident (0.4, 3.19M) was steady. In the following hour, ABC’s Abbott Elementary (0.4, 2.17M) and Black-ish (0.3, 1.54M) dipped, while Fox’s The Real Dirty Dancing (0.2, 1.43M) remained pretty stable.

Star Brandy spoke to Deadline about the season ender of ABC’s Queens (0.2, 1.00M) and what she’s heard about a sophomore season. Read the recap and Q&A here . The music drama was stable from the previous week but was down from its premiere in October (0.4, 1.78M)

The CW and CBS were in repeats. Wednesday upcoming primetime lineup won’t look too different from the previous week.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

NBC’s First Sunday Of 2022 Winter Olympics Coverage Earns 13.7M Viewers In Total Audience Delivery – Update

UPDATE Feb. 7 – 2 P.M.: NBC’s updated numbers for its first Sunday primetime covering the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are in. Sunday saw an average Total Audience Delivery of 13.7 million viewers across all NBC, USA Network, Peacock and other streaming platforms. Per NBC, the growth from Saturday’s 13.6 million TAD helped mark the first time ever that primetime Winter Games coverage began with four successive nights of increased viewership. “We’re encouraged by the trend of increased audiences and look forward to many more days and nights of compelling Olympic competition,” said NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua. Among the highlights of NBC’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Good Morning America’ Tops ‘Today’ In Total Viewers During An Olympics Week

ABC’s Good Morning America has been the top morning show among total viewers for some time, but the network on Tuesday trumpeted its most recent weekly win — during the first week of the Beijing Winter Olympics. GMA averaged 3.34 million viewers for the week of February 7, compared to 3.07 million for Today and 2.5 million for CBS Mornings, according to Nielsen data released by ABC. The network said that it was the first time in more than 30 years that GMA won total viewers during a week when NBC broadcast the Olympics. For its part, NBC noted that Today had...
NFL
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Missing TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Shortly after sending out a plea for the public’s help finding missing TV actress Lindsey Pearlman, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that she has been found dead. Per the LAPD: “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.” Franklin and North Sierra Bonita Avenue is just south of Runyon Canyon Park, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Winter Games#Nbc Sports Pr#Abc#Abbott Elementary
Deadline

Emmy-Nominated ‘Hollywood’ Actor Jeremy Pope Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Pope, the actor who found a breakout screen role as Archie Coleman in Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, has signed with WME for representation. Pope’s performance on the show, about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown trying to make it big, earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, as well as the African American Film Critics Association’s Breakout Performer Award. Pope was also recently seen on FX’s Emmy-nominated drama series, Pose, and has just wrapped filming the lead role in...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
WWE
Deadline

Hot Package: ‘Forrest Gump’ Trio Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth Team For Graphic Novel Adaptation ‘Here’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here is the hottest package to come along in awhile. Deadline hears that studios and streamers are poring over Here, an adaptation of the celebrated Richard McGuire graphic novel that will reunite the trio behind the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks will star, Robert Zemeckis will direct, and the script is by Eric Roth and Zemeckis. All three of them won Oscars for that movie classic, and this one covers an even more sprawling time period. The graphic novel Here is centered in one room and focuses on the many people who inhabit...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Elliot Page ‘Pageboy’ Memoir Deal Exceeds $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: His reps declined to comment, but word in publishing circles is that Elliot Page’s memoir Pageboy sold to Flatiron Books for north of $3 million. The deal was made based on a 49-page proposal shopped by UTA. Deadline read the document, and it sounds like Page has a truly compelling story to tell about a long struggle to find himself amidst a torrent of homophobic hatred, not only in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia but also in Hollywood where Page first came to fame as an Oscar nominee for Juno. Before he...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

‘Longmire’ Brings Its Six Seasons Of Western Crime Drama To Streamer Circle Network

Click here to read the full article. Circle Network, the country lifestyle streaming outlet best known as the home of the Grand Ole Opry, will bow the six seasons of Western drama Longmire starting next Tuesday. The addition of the crime drama, set in rural Wyoming, debuts on Circle at 10 PM ET/PT, 9 CT starting with season one. Consecutive episodes will air weekdays at 6 PM ET and on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on Circle’s linear platform. Longmire follows the work of recent widow Sheriff Walt Longmire, who works to investigate crimes in his town, assisted by staff, friends, and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Donny Osmond On Michael Jackson: “We Were Just Trying To Be Normal”

Click here to read the full article. Donny Osmond is content right now. The father of five sons, 12 grandchildren and married to his wife, Debbie, for more than 40 years, Osmond is happy doing Las Vegas residencies. But there was a time in his career when the world was filled with a lot more pressure and problems. Fortunately, he had a friend going through the same thing — pop superstar Michael Jackson. In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Osmond opened up about his long friendship with Jackson. They first met as kids performing with their brothers in 1971...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscars: Performers & Presenters Won’t Need Vax, But Nominees & Guests Will – Plus Two Negative Tests

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars finally has a Covid policy. Presenters and performers at next month’s Academy Awards will not be required to show proof of vaccination, but nominees and guests will. People in the latter group also must have two negative PCR tests, Deadline has confirmed. In a story posted tonight, The New York Times quoted an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokeswoman as saying Oscar presenters and performers indeed will be subject to rigorous Covid testing, however. The Times also noted that audience members in the sections of the Dolby Theatre nearest to the stage won’t be required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Mob Wives’ Creator Jennifer Graziano Launches Bridgetown Street Productions

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Graziano, creator of long-running VH1 reality series Mob Wives, has set up a new production company. Graziano, who previously ran JustJenn Productions, will develop and produce unscripted content including docuseries, competition shows, home improvement formats and food series, as well as create and write scripted projects via the company. Graziano, whose father was mobster Anthony A. Graziano, a consigliere in the Bonanno crime family, started her career in television with Mob Wives, which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2016 and spawned a number of spinoffs. She also developed unscripted and scripted projects...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door’: Lee Daniels-Produced Spy Drama Being Redeveloped At FX

Click here to read the full article. FX, Lee Daniels and 20th Television are taking another stab at adapting Sam Greenlee’s spy novel The Spook Who Sat By The Door as a TV series after a pilot, written by Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Gerard McMurray, did not go forward at the network. “We are working on a redeveloping of it,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier told Deadline Thursday during an interview tied to the network’s TCA presentation. “Lee Daniels is still involved, and they are working on it. We are reworking on the development side of it, we are...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Screen Media Acquires Psychological Thriller ‘The Immaculate Room’ Starring Emile Hirsch & Kate Bosworth

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller The Immaculate Room, from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19). The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company has slated the title, starring Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Into the Wild), Kate Bosworth (Before I Wake, Still Alice), Ashley Greene (Bombshell, The Twilight Saga) and M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple, Blade Runner), for a day-and-date release in the second half of this year. The Immaculate Room follows a seemingly perfect couple who take part in a psychological experiment that will...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy