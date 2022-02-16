2022 Olympics Viewership Still Behind 2018 Games As Tuesday Pulls 10.6M Total Viewers For NBCUniversal Platforms – Update

UPDATE FEB. 16 – 3 P.M.: NBCUniversal has shared updated numbers for Tuesday’s Olympics coverage, recording a Total Audience Delivery of 10.6 million viewers across all platforms including streaming service Peacock. The TV-Only TAD was 10.1 million viewers.

The latest count was not only down from from the previous week, but from the corresponding night of the 2018 Olympics, as has mostly been the case for this edition of the Winter Games. Last Tuesday tallied 11 million viewers in its TAD, while in 2018 the same day brought in reported a Total Audience Delivery of 20.5 million viewers across NBC platforms.

NBCUniversal also claimed that coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, led by Peacock, garnered more that 3 billion streaming minutes.

PREVIOUS FEB. 16 – 10 A.M: Another night of Olympics coverage, another primetime win for NBC.

Obviously, coverage of the 2022 Olympic Games dominated Tuesday primetime in both demo rating and audience. Per fast affiliates, the latest night of the Olympics brought in a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.06 million viewers. With those numbers, the Beijing Games nearly matched the previous week in fast affiliates (01.5, 8.02M ), falling behind just slightly in the demo.

The second Tuesday of the 2022 Olympics featured coverage of the two-man bobsled, the women’s short program in figure skating and more.

Elsewhere on primetime, ABC’s Jeopardy! National College Championship (0.5, 3.96M) returned slightly down in both measures, while Fox’s The Resident (0.4, 3.19M) was steady. In the following hour, ABC’s Abbott Elementary (0.4, 2.17M) and Black-ish (0.3, 1.54M) dipped, while Fox’s The Real Dirty Dancing (0.2, 1.43M) remained pretty stable.

Star Brandy spoke to Deadline about the season ender of ABC’s Queens (0.2, 1.00M) and what she’s heard about a sophomore season. Read the recap and Q&A here . The music drama was stable from the previous week but was down from its premiere in October (0.4, 1.78M)

The CW and CBS were in repeats. Wednesday upcoming primetime lineup won’t look too different from the previous week.