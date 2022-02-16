‘Roma’ Star Yalitza Aparicio To Star In Horror Pic ‘Presencias’ For TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+ Streaming Service

Yalitza Aparicio will follow up her Academy Award-nominated performance in Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma with the horror-suspense film, Presencias . The Videocine project, also starring Alberto Ammann, will stream via TelevisaUnivsion’s Vix + Streaming Service.

Aparicio described the project during the streamer’s launch announcement on Wednesday.

“This is a story about a man who, after his wife’s murder, launches his own investigation to find her killer,” she said. “His investigation takes place at the scene of the crime: a cabin in the woods where he spent a large part of his childhood. Before long, he notices many strange occurrences taking place and is forced with facing a terrifying reality.”

She continued, “Part of the film was shot in Tlalpujahua, known as the magical village where it’s always Christmas, located in Central Mexico in Michoacan. Where the architecture and the local traditions are a point of pride for my country.”

The Dream Assignment production is directed and produced by Luis Mandoki ( Message in a Bottle , When a Man Loves a Woman ).